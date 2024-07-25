Roth MKM Initiates Coverage of Flotek Industries (FTK) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2024, Roth MKM initiated coverage of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.95% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Flotek Industries is $5.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.34 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 25.95% from its latest reported closing price of $4.67 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Flotek Industries is 295MM, an increase of 63.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flotek Industries. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTK is 0.06%, an increase of 3.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.37% to 3,546K shares. The put/call ratio of FTK is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nierenberg Investment Management holds 1,248K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Masters Capital Management holds 500K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 481K shares , representing an increase of 3.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTK by 26.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 337K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 305K shares , representing an increase of 9.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTK by 4.03% over the last quarter.

Truist Financial holds 203K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 172K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 164K shares , representing an increase of 4.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTK by 5.84% over the last quarter.

Flotek Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Flotek Industries, Inc. is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Flotek's Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes, delivers, and markets high-quality sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use. Additionally, Flotek empowers the energy industry to maximize the value of their hydrocarbon streams and improve return on invested capital through its real-time data platforms and chemistry technologies. Flotek serves downstream, midstream and upstream customers, both domestic and international.

