Roth MKM Initiates Coverage of FitLife Brands (FTLF) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 3, 2024, Roth MKM initiated coverage of FitLife Brands (NasdaqCM:FTLF) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in FitLife Brands. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 21.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTLF is 0.91%, an increase of 7.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31.78% to 259K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RENN Fund holds 77K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management holds 77K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 53K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing an increase of 94.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTLF by 2,529.05% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 21K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing an increase of 45.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTLF by 32.06% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 10K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares , representing a decrease of 22.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTLF by 28.98% over the last quarter.

