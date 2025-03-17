Roth MKM Initiates Coverage of EZCORP (EZPW) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 17, 2025, Roth MKM initiated coverage of EZCORP (NasdaqGS:EZPW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.92% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for EZCORP is $17.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 28.92% from its latest reported closing price of $13.45 / share.

The projected annual revenue for EZCORP is 1,109MM, a decrease of 6.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 366 funds or institutions reporting positions in EZCORP. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 3.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EZPW is 0.22%, an increase of 3.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.18% to 72,279K shares. The put/call ratio of EZPW is 2.58, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,354K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,302K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EZPW by 8.95% over the last quarter.

First Wilshire Securities Management holds 2,340K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,376K shares , representing a decrease of 1.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EZPW by 3.80% over the last quarter.

Kanen Wealth Management holds 2,201K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,486K shares , representing a decrease of 12.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EZPW by 32.65% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,092K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,104K shares , representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EZPW by 6.70% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,083K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,493K shares , representing a decrease of 19.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EZPW by 8.01% over the last quarter.

EZCorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Formed in 1989, EZCORP has grown into a leading provider of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. It is dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience.

