Roth MKM Initiates Coverage of Epsilon Energy (EPSN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2024, Roth MKM initiated coverage of Epsilon Energy (NasdaqGM:EPSN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.27% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Epsilon Energy is $6.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.67 to a high of $6.93. The average price target represents an increase of 15.27% from its latest reported closing price of $5.84 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 88 funds or institutions reporting positions in Epsilon Energy. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EPSN is 0.37%, an increase of 9.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.60% to 12,947K shares. The put/call ratio of EPSN is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Solas Capital Management holds 3,768K shares representing 17.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Palo Duro Investment Partners holds 1,329K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,335K shares , representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPSN by 1.35% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,112K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture holds 800K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 638K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Epsilon Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas production and midstream company with a current focus on the Marcellus Shale of Pennsylvania and the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.