Roth MKM Initiates Coverage of EnerSys (ENS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2024, Roth MKM initiated coverage of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.32% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for EnerSys is $120.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $114.13 to a high of $127.05. The average price target represents an increase of 21.32% from its latest reported closing price of $98.94 / share.

The projected annual revenue for EnerSys is 4,139MM, an increase of 17.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 776 funds or institutions reporting positions in EnerSys. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENS is 0.23%, an increase of 1.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.57% to 44,283K shares. The put/call ratio of ENS is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,308K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,307K shares , representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENS by 7.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,286K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,291K shares , representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENS by 6.19% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,257K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,258K shares , representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENS by 12.08% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,203K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,003K shares , representing an increase of 16.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENS by 88.61% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,169K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,147K shares , representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENS by 14.04% over the last quarter.

Enersys Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EnerSys Inc., the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, manufactures and distributes energy system solutions, motive power batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions to customers worldwide. Motive power batteries and chargers are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other commercial electric-powered vehicles. Energy Systems provide highly integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecommunication, utility, uninterruptible power supplies, renewable, medical, aerospace and defense, premium starting, lighting and ignition applications. Outdoor equipment enclosure products are utilized in the telecommunication, cable, utility, transportation industries and by government and defense customers. The company also provides aftermarket and customer support services to its customers in over 100 countries through its sales and manufacturing locations around the world.

