Roth MKM Initiates Coverage of CURRENC Group (CURR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 5, 2025, Roth MKM initiated coverage of CURRENC Group (NasdaqGM:CURR) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in CURRENC Group. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 63.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CURR is 0.00%, an increase of 100.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.74% to 4K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing a decrease of 29.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CURR by 92.56% over the last quarter.

SBI Securities Co. holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

