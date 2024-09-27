Roth MKM Initiates Coverage of Chesapeake Energy (CHK) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 27, 2024, Roth MKM initiated coverage of Chesapeake Energy (NasdaqGS:CHK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.68% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Chesapeake Energy is $97.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $77.77 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 21.68% from its latest reported closing price of $80.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Chesapeake Energy is 8,942MM, an increase of 118.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,151 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chesapeake Energy. This is an decrease of 40 owner(s) or 3.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHK is 0.35%, an increase of 3.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.88% to 173,400K shares. The put/call ratio of CHK is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 12,687K shares representing 9.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,677K shares , representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHK by 4.18% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 11,401K shares representing 8.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,813K shares , representing a decrease of 12.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHK by 15.07% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,038K shares representing 7.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,060K shares , representing an increase of 9.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHK by 0.09% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,467K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,839K shares , representing an increase of 21.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHK by 83.20% over the last quarter.

Oaktree Capital Management holds 6,871K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,984K shares , representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHK by 8.02% over the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation is an American exploration and production company, which is headquartered in Oklahoma City.

