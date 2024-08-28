Roth MKM Initiates Coverage of Byrna Technologies (BYRN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 28, 2024, Roth MKM initiated coverage of Byrna Technologies (NasdaqCM:BYRN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.63% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Byrna Technologies is $18.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.41 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 64.63% from its latest reported closing price of $11.23 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Byrna Technologies is 65MM, an increase of 28.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 116 funds or institutions reporting positions in Byrna Technologies. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 20.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BYRN is 0.07%, an increase of 38.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.06% to 10,043K shares. The put/call ratio of BYRN is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 1,767K shares representing 7.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,757K shares , representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BYRN by 23.48% over the last quarter.

MSGGX - Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund Legacy Class holds 866K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,020K shares , representing a decrease of 17.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYRN by 116.87% over the last quarter.

Wealthspire Advisors holds 553K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 503K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 516K shares , representing a decrease of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BYRN by 32.02% over the last quarter.

FWATX - Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund holds 435K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 179K shares , representing an increase of 58.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYRN by 66.84% over the last quarter.

Byrna Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Byrna is a technology company, specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative non-lethal personal security solutions. The Company is the manufacturer of the Byrna® HD personal security device, a state-of-the-art handheld CO2 powered launcher designed to provide a non-lethal alternative to a firearm for the consumer, private security, and law enforcement markets.

