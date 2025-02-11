Roth MKM Initiates Coverage of AZZ (AZZ) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 11, 2025, Roth MKM initiated coverage of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.65% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for AZZ is $102.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 4.65% from its latest reported closing price of $97.89 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AZZ is 1,970MM, an increase of 23.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.74, an increase of 1.56% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 598 funds or institutions reporting positions in AZZ. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AZZ is 0.20%, an increase of 2.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.32% to 34,344K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,605K shares representing 8.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,768K shares , representing a decrease of 6.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZZ by 3.83% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,895K shares representing 6.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,921K shares , representing a decrease of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZZ by 5.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 888K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 869K shares , representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZZ by 2.62% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 823K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 959K shares , representing a decrease of 16.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZZ by 13.59% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 762K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 681K shares , representing an increase of 10.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZZ by 3.32% over the last quarter.

AZZ Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial markets. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Infrastructure Solutions is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide.

