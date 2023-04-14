Roth MKM Downgrades Hecla Mining (HL)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Roth MKM downgraded their outlook for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) from Buy to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.92% Downside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hecla Mining is $6.66. The forecasts range from a low of $5.56 to a high of $7.88. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.92% from its latest reported closing price of $6.93.

The projected annual revenue for Hecla Mining is $793MM, an increase of 10.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.14.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SSMHX - State Street Small holds 153K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 142K shares, representing an increase of 7.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HL by 40.03% over the last quarter.

Mariner holds 102K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Greenleaf Trust holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HL by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Bennicas & Associates holds 31K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PEAK6 Investments holds 165K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 82.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HL by 1,023.37% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 510 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hecla Mining. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HL is 0.16%, an increase of 14.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.28% to 432,091K shares. The put/call ratio of HL is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

Hecla Mining Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1891,Hecla Mining Company is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho and Quebec, Canada, the Company owns a number of exploration properties and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.

