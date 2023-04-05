Roth MKM Downgrades Battalion Oil (BATL)

On April 4, 2023, Roth MKM downgraded their outlook for Battalion Oil (AMEX:BATL) from Buy to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 230.56% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Battalion Oil is $28.56. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 230.56% from its latest reported closing price of $8.64.

The projected annual revenue for Battalion Oil is $310MM, a decrease of 13.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.21.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFQTX - U.s. Core Equity 2 Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 16.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BATL by 255,123.66% over the last quarter.

DFAU - Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 28.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BATL by 7.64% over the last quarter.

RYDEX VARIABLE TRUST - Russell 2000 1.5x Strategy Fund Variable Annuity holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 125 funds or institutions reporting positions in Battalion Oil. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 6.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BATL is 0.23%, a decrease of 33.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.26% to 15,137K shares.

Battalion Oil Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Battalion Oil Corporation is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States.

