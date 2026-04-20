Roth IRA Withdrawals After 59½: What the 5‑Year Rule Really Means for Working Investors

Key Points

Once a Roth IRA meets the five-year rule and age 59½, you can withdraw even if still working.

Accessing a 401(k) while employed depends on plan rules, loans, and hardship withdrawal options.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Learn how the "two magic numbers" -- five years and age 59½ -- shape access to Roth IRAs, traditional IRAs, and employer 401(k) plans, including loans and hardship withdrawals. Watch the video below to see how these rules affect retirement flexibility. *This video was published on April 14, 2026.

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The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

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View the "Social Security secrets" »

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