News & Insights

Stocks

Roth CH Acquisition V Co. Advances Helium Merger Plans

November 12, 2024 — 11:14 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

The latest announcement is out from Roth CH Acquisition V Co. ( (ROCL) ).

Roth CH Acquisition V Co. has announced that the SEC has approved its registration statement for a proposed business combination with New Era Helium Corp., marking a key step toward becoming a leading helium exploration and production company in North America. The merger aims to capitalize on NEH’s substantial helium reserves in New Mexico, enhancing future growth prospects. Shareholders are set to vote on this merger on November 26, 2024, as the deal progresses amidst inherent risks and uncertainties typical in such transactions.

See more data about ROCL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ROCL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.