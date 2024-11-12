Roth CH Acquisition V Co. Advances Helium Merger Plans

The latest announcement is out from Roth CH Acquisition V Co. ( (ROCL) ).

Roth CH Acquisition V Co. has announced that the SEC has approved its registration statement for a proposed business combination with New Era Helium Corp., marking a key step toward becoming a leading helium exploration and production company in North America. The merger aims to capitalize on NEH’s substantial helium reserves in New Mexico, enhancing future growth prospects. Shareholders are set to vote on this merger on November 26, 2024, as the deal progresses amidst inherent risks and uncertainties typical in such transactions.

