Roth CH Acquisition, a blank check company formed by executives at Roth Capital and Craig-Hallum, raised $75 million by offering 7.5 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and three quarters of a redeemable warrant exercisable at $11.50; the company originally filed to offer units with half warrants, before sweetening the terms for IPO investors last week.



The Newport Beach, CA-based SPAC is led by Chairman and CEO Byron Roth, who serves as founder and CEO of Roth Capital Partners.



Roth CH Acquisition plans to list its units on the Nasdaq under the symbol ROCHU. Roth Capital and Craig-Hallum Capital Group acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Roth Capital's SPAC Roth CH Acquisition prices $75 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.