Roth Capital's SPAC Roth CH Acquisition files for a $75 million IPO

Roth CH Acquisition, a blank check company formed by executives at Roth Capital and Craig-Hallum Capital, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $75 million in an initial public offering.



The Newport Beach, CA-based company plans to raise $75 million by offering 7.5 million units at a price of $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one half of a redeemable warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Roth CH Acquisition would command a market value of $96 million.



The company is led by Roth Capital Partners CEO Byron Roth and his brother, CFO Gordon Roth. Roth CH Acquisition has not specified an industry, though has said it plans to target a business in the healthcare, wellness, consumer, or technology sectors.



The Newport Beach, CA-based company was founded in 2019 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ROCHU. Roth Capital and Craig-Hallum Capital Group are the joint bookrunners on the deal.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.