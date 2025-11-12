Roth Capital Upgrades Outdoor Holding (POWW)

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, Roth Capital upgraded their outlook for Outdoor Holding (NasdaqCM:POWW) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.27% Downside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Outdoor Holding is $1.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.41 to a high of $2.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.27% from its latest reported closing price of $1.87 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Outdoor Holding is 173MM, an increase of 270.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 226 funds or institutions reporting positions in Outdoor Holding. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 6.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to POWW is 0.06%, an increase of 33.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.38% to 69,719K shares. The put/call ratio of POWW is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Balentine holds 17,243K shares representing 14.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kanen Wealth Management holds 8,692K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,778K shares , representing an increase of 56.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POWW by 102.62% over the last quarter.

Tealwood Asset Management holds 3,335K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PHLOX - Philotimo Focused Growth and Income Fund holds 3,300K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,297K shares , representing an increase of 60.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POWW by 126.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,807K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

