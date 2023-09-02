Roth Capital Reiterates Yext (YEXT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 1, 2023, Roth Capital reiterated coverage of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.85% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Yext is 11.90. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $13.12. The average price target represents an increase of 35.85% from its latest reported closing price of 8.76.

The projected annual revenue for Yext is 424MM, an increase of 5.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 405 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yext. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 7.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YEXT is 0.25%, a decrease of 7.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.76% to 96,329K shares. The put/call ratio of YEXT is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lead Edge Capital Management holds 11,474K shares representing 9.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 4,804K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,875K shares, representing an increase of 19.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YEXT by 76.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,172K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,568K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,549K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YEXT by 12.78% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,445K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,446K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YEXT by 8.42% over the last quarter.

Yext Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The ultimate source for official answers about a business online should be the business itself. However, when consumers ask questions on company websites, too often they are left in the dark with wrong answers. Yext, the Search Experience Cloud, solves this problem by organizing a business's facts so it can provide official answers to consumer questions - wherever people search. Starting with the company website, then extending across search engines and voice assistants, businesses around the world, like T-Mobile, Jaguar Land Rover, BBVA USA, and Kiehl's - as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department and World Health Organization - trust Yext to radically improve the search experience on their websites and across the entire search ecosystem.

