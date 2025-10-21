Roth Capital Reiterates Vertiv Holdings (VRT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2025, Roth Capital reiterated coverage of Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.34% Downside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Vertiv Holdings is $156.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $113.12 to a high of $181.65. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.34% from its latest reported closing price of $174.96 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Vertiv Holdings is 6,466MM, a decrease of 28.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,127 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vertiv Holdings. This is an increase of 112 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRT is 0.55%, an increase of 36.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.04% to 367,609K shares. The put/call ratio of VRT is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,267K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,025K shares , representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRT by 61.87% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 10,372K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,250K shares , representing an increase of 20.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRT by 102.53% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,411K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,200K shares , representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRT by 66.47% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,687K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,467K shares , representing an increase of 3.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRT by 63.73% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,931K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,907K shares , representing an increase of 17.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRT by 83.63% over the last quarter.

