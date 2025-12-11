Roth Capital Reiterates Uranium Energy (UEC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, Roth Capital reiterated coverage of Uranium Energy (NYSEAM:UEC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.66% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Uranium Energy is $16.35/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.60 to a high of $20.74. The average price target represents an increase of 15.66% from its latest reported closing price of $14.14 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Uranium Energy is 244MM, an increase of 390.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.40, an increase of 230.03% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 591 funds or institutions reporting positions in Uranium Energy. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 3.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UEC is 0.19%, an increase of 2.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.34% to 404,087K shares. The put/call ratio of UEC is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 59,339K shares representing 12.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,083K shares , representing an increase of 71.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UEC by 543.56% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 26,600K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,206K shares , representing an increase of 9.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UEC by 78.19% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 22,838K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,122K shares , representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UEC by 4.84% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 15,697K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,225K shares , representing a decrease of 3.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UEC by 55.78% over the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 15,009K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,019K shares , representing a decrease of 6.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UEC by 69.91% over the last quarter.

