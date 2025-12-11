Roth Capital Reiterates United Natural Foods (UNFI) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, Roth Capital reiterated coverage of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.26% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for United Natural Foods is $41.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 28.26% from its latest reported closing price of $32.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for United Natural Foods is 32,086MM, an increase of 1.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.16, an increase of 3.46% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 574 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Natural Foods. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNFI is 0.18%, an increase of 14.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.09% to 68,877K shares. The put/call ratio of UNFI is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,605K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,702K shares , representing a decrease of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNFI by 17.84% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,746K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,604K shares , representing an increase of 5.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNFI by 59.41% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 2,580K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,404K shares , representing an increase of 6.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNFI by 66.02% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,500K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,544K shares , representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNFI by 82.85% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 2,203K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,816K shares , representing a decrease of 27.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNFI by 26.25% over the last quarter.

