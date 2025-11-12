Roth Capital Reiterates Stereotaxis (STXS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, Roth Capital reiterated coverage of Stereotaxis (NYSEAM:STXS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.89% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Stereotaxis is $4.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 81.89% from its latest reported closing price of $2.43 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Stereotaxis is 70MM, an increase of 132.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 165 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stereotaxis. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STXS is 0.19%, an increase of 13.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.58% to 44,007K shares. The put/call ratio of STXS is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DAFNA Capital Management holds 13,681K shares representing 15.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lagoda Investment Management holds 4,688K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,380K shares , representing an increase of 6.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STXS by 14.64% over the last quarter.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management holds 2,854K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,737K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Essex Investment Management Co holds 1,598K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,545K shares , representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STXS by 27.74% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.