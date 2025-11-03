Roth Capital Reiterates Standard Motor Products (SMP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2025, Roth Capital reiterated coverage of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.21% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Standard Motor Products is $47.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 27.21% from its latest reported closing price of $37.15 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Standard Motor Products is 1,483MM, a decrease of 15.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 423 funds or institutions reporting positions in Standard Motor Products. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMP is 0.11%, an increase of 12.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.17% to 24,283K shares. The put/call ratio of SMP is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royce & Associates holds 1,316K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,310K shares , representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMP by 17.23% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,244K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,299K shares , representing a decrease of 4.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMP by 17.03% over the last quarter.

RYSEX - Royce Special Equity Fund Investment Class holds 1,025K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,028K shares , representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMP by 29.94% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 957K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 790K shares , representing an increase of 17.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMP by 33.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 709K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 582K shares , representing an increase of 17.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMP by 33.89% over the last quarter.

