Roth Capital Reiterates Riley Exploration Permian (REPX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, Roth Capital reiterated coverage of Riley Exploration Permian (NYSEAM:REPX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 131.23% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Riley Exploration Permian is $64.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $69.30. The average price target represents an increase of 131.23% from its latest reported closing price of $27.79 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Riley Exploration Permian is 481MM, an increase of 22.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 321 funds or institutions reporting positions in Riley Exploration Permian. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 4.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REPX is 0.32%, an increase of 28.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.97% to 15,568K shares. The put/call ratio of REPX is 1.36, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bluescape Energy Partners holds 4,522K shares representing 20.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Yorktown Energy Partners XI holds 1,784K shares representing 8.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 532K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 485K shares , representing an increase of 8.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REPX by 12.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 480K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 452K shares , representing an increase of 5.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REPX by 14.73% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 422K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 373K shares , representing an increase of 11.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REPX by 6.74% over the last quarter.

