Roth Capital Reiterates Revolve Group (RVLV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, Roth Capital reiterated coverage of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.38% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Revolve Group is $25.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 13.38% from its latest reported closing price of $22.17 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Revolve Group is 1,480MM, an increase of 23.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 430 funds or institutions reporting positions in Revolve Group. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 4.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RVLV is 0.13%, an increase of 2.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.80% to 59,772K shares. The put/call ratio of RVLV is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 5,938K shares representing 14.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,670K shares , representing an increase of 21.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVLV by 19.84% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 3,468K shares representing 8.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,745K shares , representing an increase of 20.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVLV by 24.02% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,944K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,913K shares , representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVLV by 20.34% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,776K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 986K shares , representing an increase of 44.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVLV by 58.92% over the last quarter.

FTXNX - Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 1,552K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,233K shares , representing an increase of 20.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVLV by 24.15% over the last quarter.

