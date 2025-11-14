Roth Capital Reiterates Research Solutions (RSSS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, Roth Capital reiterated coverage of Research Solutions (NasdaqCM:RSSS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 68.58% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Research Solutions is $5.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 68.58% from its latest reported closing price of $3.23 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Research Solutions is 42MM, a decrease of 15.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in Research Solutions. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 13.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RSSS is 0.19%, an increase of 10.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.66% to 16,631K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Needham Investment Management holds 3,100K shares representing 9.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,930K shares , representing an increase of 5.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSSS by 35.58% over the last quarter.

NEAGX - Needham Aggressive Growth Fund Retail Class holds 2,930K shares representing 8.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 2,499K shares representing 7.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,418K shares , representing an increase of 3.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSSS by 26.60% over the last quarter.

Cove Street Capital holds 1,336K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,337K shares , representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSSS by 15.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 847K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

