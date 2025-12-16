Roth Capital Reiterates RedCloud Holdings (RCT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, Roth Capital reiterated coverage of RedCloud Holdings (NasdaqCM:RCT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 302.96% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for RedCloud Holdings is $5.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 302.96% from its latest reported closing price of $1.35 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in RedCloud Holdings. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCT is 0.32%, an increase of 57.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 38.34% to 1,494K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Global Value Investment holds 1,082K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,036K shares , representing an increase of 4.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCT by 29.00% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 328K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares , representing an increase of 95.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCT by 1,242.91% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 21K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

CacheTech holds 20K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares , representing an increase of 11.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCT by 25.13% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 14K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

