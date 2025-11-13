Roth Capital Reiterates Perion Network (PERI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, Roth Capital reiterated coverage of Perion Network (NasdaqGS:PERI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.55% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Perion Network is $14.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 40.55% from its latest reported closing price of $10.16 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Perion Network is 876MM, an increase of 102.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 155 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perion Network. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PERI is 0.14%, an increase of 14.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.18% to 24,700K shares. The put/call ratio of PERI is 1.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services holds 3,479K shares representing 7.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Private Capital Management holds 3,213K shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,078K shares , representing an increase of 4.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PERI by 15.01% over the last quarter.

Phoenix Holdings holds 1,962K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,512K shares , representing an increase of 22.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PERI by 44.78% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,820K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,327K shares , representing an increase of 27.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PERI by 9.71% over the last quarter.

Value Base holds 1,551K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,259K shares , representing a decrease of 45.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PERI by 38.98% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.