Roth Capital Reiterates nVent Electric (NVT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2025, Roth Capital reiterated coverage of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.70% Downside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for nVent Electric is $105.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $68.72 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.70% from its latest reported closing price of $112.36 / share.

The projected annual revenue for nVent Electric is 3,124MM, a decrease of 12.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,182 funds or institutions reporting positions in nVent Electric. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 1.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVT is 0.29%, an increase of 15.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.37% to 205,299K shares. The put/call ratio of NVT is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 6,893K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,894K shares , representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVT by 78.67% over the last quarter.

FRDAX - Franklin Rising Dividends Fund Advisor Class holds 6,105K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,363K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,374K shares , representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVT by 31.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,307K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,220K shares , representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVT by 26.77% over the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 4,316K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,380K shares , representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVT by 25.54% over the last quarter.

