Roth Capital Reiterates Nextpower (NXT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, Roth Capital reiterated coverage of Nextpower (NasdaqGS:NXT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.87% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Nextpower is $101.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $37.82 to a high of $134.40. The average price target represents an increase of 14.87% from its latest reported closing price of $88.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Nextpower is 2,997MM, a decrease of 11.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,074 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nextpower. This is an increase of 61 owner(s) or 6.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NXT is 0.31%, an increase of 0.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.80% to 175,661K shares. The put/call ratio of NXT is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 7,460K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,676K shares , representing a decrease of 2.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXT by 27.83% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,991K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,238K shares , representing a decrease of 4.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXT by 16.00% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,681K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,686K shares , representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXT by 21.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,400K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,319K shares , representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXT by 17.26% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,785K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,681K shares , representing an increase of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXT by 32.34% over the last quarter.

