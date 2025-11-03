Roth Capital Reiterates LKQ (LKQ) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2025, Roth Capital reiterated coverage of LKQ (NasdaqGS:LKQ) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.76% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for LKQ is $45.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 41.76% from its latest reported closing price of $31.96 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for LKQ is 13,443MM, a decrease of 4.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,296 funds or institutions reporting positions in LKQ. This is an decrease of 49 owner(s) or 3.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LKQ is 0.22%, an increase of 5.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.35% to 320,984K shares. The put/call ratio of LKQ is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 12,766K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,367K shares , representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LKQ by 71.26% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 11,508K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,943K shares , representing an increase of 4.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LKQ by 87.33% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 9,954K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,261K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,221K shares , representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LKQ by 22.00% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,327K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,225K shares , representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LKQ by 21.61% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.