Roth Capital Reiterates IperionX Limited - Depositary Receipt (IPX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, Roth Capital reiterated coverage of IperionX Limited - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqCM:IPX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.99% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for IperionX Limited - Depositary Receipt is $52.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $52.05 to a high of $54.36. The average price target represents an increase of 1.99% from its latest reported closing price of $51.66 / share.

The projected annual revenue for IperionX Limited - Depositary Receipt is 21MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in IperionX Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 46.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IPX is 0.13%, an increase of 23.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 101.38% to 3,729K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thomist Capital Management holds 1,885K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Stifel Financial holds 975K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares , representing a decrease of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPX by 63.32% over the last quarter.

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco holds 297K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 443K shares , representing a decrease of 49.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPX by 29.50% over the last quarter.

Shay Capital holds 106K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 112K shares , representing a decrease of 5.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPX by 30.30% over the last quarter.

Woodline Partners holds 100K shares.

