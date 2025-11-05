Roth Capital Reiterates InfuSystem Holdings (INFU) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, Roth Capital reiterated coverage of InfuSystem Holdings (NYSEAM:INFU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.63% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for InfuSystem Holdings is $14.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 40.63% from its latest reported closing price of $9.97 / share.

The projected annual revenue for InfuSystem Holdings is 149MM, an increase of 5.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 220 funds or institutions reporting positions in InfuSystem Holdings. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INFU is 0.11%, an increase of 55.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.72% to 15,374K shares. The put/call ratio of INFU is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWM Investment holds 1,272K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,626K shares , representing a decrease of 27.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INFU by 26.12% over the last quarter.

Minerva Advisors holds 995K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 911K shares , representing an increase of 8.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INFU by 16.26% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 910K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 920K shares , representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INFU by 7.95% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 878K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 615K shares , representing an increase of 30.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INFU by 55.60% over the last quarter.

FESRX - First Eagle Small Cap Opportunity Fund Class R6 holds 805K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

