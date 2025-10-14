Roth Capital Reiterates HighPeak Energy (HPK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, Roth Capital reiterated coverage of HighPeak Energy (NasdaqGM:HPK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.99% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for HighPeak Energy is $7.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 0.99% from its latest reported closing price of $7.07 / share.

The projected annual revenue for HighPeak Energy is 2,485MM, an increase of 157.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 255 funds or institutions reporting positions in HighPeak Energy. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 4.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HPK is 0.06%, an increase of 16.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.16% to 28,184K shares. The put/call ratio of HPK is 4.32, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors holds 13,885K shares representing 11.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 885K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 812K shares , representing an increase of 8.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPK by 25.33% over the last quarter.

Eight 31 Financial holds 842K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 798K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 596K shares , representing an increase of 25.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPK by 7.55% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 734K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 667K shares , representing an increase of 9.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPK by 14.67% over the last quarter.

