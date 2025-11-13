Stocks
Roth Capital Reiterates Electromed (ELMD) Buy Recommendation

November 13, 2025 — 07:05 pm EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, Roth Capital reiterated coverage of Electromed (NYSEAM:ELMD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.66% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Electromed is $35.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 35.66% from its latest reported closing price of $26.32 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Electromed is 65MM, a decrease of 1.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 196 funds or institutions reporting positions in Electromed. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 26.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELMD is 0.04%, an increase of 22.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.64% to 4,637K shares. ELMD / Electromed, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of ELMD is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 254K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 217K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 202K shares , representing an increase of 6.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELMD by 18.84% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 196K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 238K shares , representing a decrease of 21.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELMD by 22.32% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 189K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 156K shares , representing an increase of 17.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELMD by 34.39% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 164K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

