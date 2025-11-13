Roth Capital Reiterates eGain (EGAN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, Roth Capital reiterated coverage of eGain (NasdaqCM:EGAN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.27% Downside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for eGain is $8.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.56 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 44.27% from its latest reported closing price of $15.10 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for eGain is 131MM, an increase of 45.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 192 funds or institutions reporting positions in eGain. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EGAN is 0.07%, an increase of 1.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.85% to 16,628K shares. The put/call ratio of EGAN is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kanen Wealth Management holds 2,673K shares representing 9.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,656K shares , representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGAN by 23.12% over the last quarter.

Oaktop Capital Management Ii holds 2,672K shares representing 9.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 976K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 979K shares , representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGAN by 14.67% over the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 949K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 963K shares , representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGAN by 17.22% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 832K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 955K shares , representing a decrease of 14.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGAN by 2.72% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.