Roth Capital Reiterates AutoZone (AZO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, Roth Capital reiterated coverage of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.02% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for AutoZone is $4,651.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2,944.66 to a high of $5,145.00. The average price target represents an increase of 33.02% from its latest reported closing price of $3,496.77 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AutoZone is 19,548MM, an increase of 1.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 179.12, a decrease of 7.78% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,225 funds or institutions reporting positions in AutoZone. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 1.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AZO is 0.44%, an increase of 0.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.36% to 17,254K shares. The put/call ratio of AZO is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 538K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 530K shares , representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZO by 11.85% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 533K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 632K shares , representing a decrease of 18.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZO by 90.55% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 474K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 466K shares , representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZO by 11.91% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 449K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 445K shares , representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZO by 43.55% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 380K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 352K shares , representing an increase of 7.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZO by 17.81% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.