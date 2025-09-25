Roth Capital Reiterates AutoZone (AZO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, Roth Capital reiterated coverage of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.71% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for AutoZone is $4,329.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2,926.18 to a high of $5,171.25. The average price target represents an increase of 4.71% from its latest reported closing price of $4,134.93 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AutoZone is 19,854MM, an increase of 4.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 194.23, an increase of 20.77% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,206 funds or institutions reporting positions in AutoZone. This is an increase of 125 owner(s) or 6.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AZO is 0.45%, an increase of 5.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.38% to 18,637K shares. The put/call ratio of AZO is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Laurel Wealth Advisors holds 935K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 99.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZO by 97.60% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 632K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 936K shares , representing a decrease of 48.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZO by 41.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 538K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 530K shares , representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZO by 11.85% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 474K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 466K shares , representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZO by 11.91% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 445K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 436K shares , representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZO by 53.14% over the last quarter.

