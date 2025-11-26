Roth Capital Reiterates Aebi Schmidt Holding (AEBI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2025, Roth Capital reiterated coverage of Aebi Schmidt Holding (NasdaqGS:AEBI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.44% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Aebi Schmidt Holding is $15.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 34.44% from its latest reported closing price of $11.76 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 148 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aebi Schmidt Holding. This is an increase of 143 owner(s) or 2,860.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEBI is 0.10%, an increase of 12.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1,542.04% to 31,966K shares. The put/call ratio of AEBI is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 4,579K shares.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,960K shares.

Zuckerman Investment Group holds 1,933K shares.

NewEdge Wealth holds 1,338K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,943K shares , representing a decrease of 45.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEBI by 33.34% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,332K shares.

