ROTH CAPITAL PARTNERS Maintains Power Metallic Mines (PNPNF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, ROTH CAPITAL PARTNERS maintained coverage of Power Metallic Mines (OTCPK:PNPNF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 274.58% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Power Metallic Mines is $1.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.21 to a high of $2.25. The average price target represents an increase of 274.58% from its latest reported closing price of $0.46 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Power Metallic Mines. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNPNF is 1.48%, an increase of 20.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.64% to 3,184K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GRHIX - Goehring & Rozencwajg Resources Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 2,533K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Nickel Miners ETF holds 627K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 737K shares , representing a decrease of 17.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNPNF by 31.65% over the last quarter.

DARP - Grizzle Growth ETF holds 20K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

COPA - Themes Copper Miners ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

