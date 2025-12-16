ROTH CAPITAL PARTNERS Maintains Guanajuato Silver (GSVRF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, ROTH CAPITAL PARTNERS maintained coverage of Guanajuato Silver (OTCPK:GSVRF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 159.67% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Guanajuato Silver is $0.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.47 to a high of $0.53. The average price target represents an increase of 159.67% from its latest reported closing price of $0.19 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Guanajuato Silver is 175MM, an increase of 132.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Guanajuato Silver. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GSVRF is 0.25%, an increase of 6.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.25% to 56,899K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSAGX - Gold Portfolio holds 30,897K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SIL - Global X Silver Miners ETF holds 13,174K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,330K shares , representing an increase of 29.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSVRF by 86.37% over the last quarter.

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 4,481K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,622K shares , representing a decrease of 47.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSVRF by 17.39% over the last quarter.

SLVR - Sprott Silver Miners & Physical Silver ETF holds 4,180K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 112K shares , representing an increase of 97.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSVRF by 2,162.87% over the last quarter.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals holds 4,167K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.