Roth Capital Maintains WhiteFiber (WYFI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, Roth Capital maintained coverage of WhiteFiber (NasdaqCM:WYFI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 121.68% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for WhiteFiber is $39.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 121.68% from its latest reported closing price of $17.94 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.15.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Driehaus Capital Management holds 1,366K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 576K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company.

Citadel Advisors holds 503K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company.

AWM Investment holds 416K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company.

Monashee Investment Management holds 355K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company.

