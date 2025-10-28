Roth Capital Maintains WhiteFiber (WYFI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, Roth Capital maintained coverage of WhiteFiber (NasdaqCM:WYFI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.16% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for WhiteFiber is $30.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.16% from its latest reported closing price of $33.87 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in WhiteFiber. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 400.00% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of WYFI is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Shikiar Asset Management holds 46K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company.

Gladstone Institutional Advisory holds 13K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

Signaturefd holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

ORG Partners holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

