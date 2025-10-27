Roth Capital Maintains Vizsla Silver (VZLA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, Roth Capital maintained coverage of Vizsla Silver (NYSEAM:VZLA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.00% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Vizsla Silver is $4.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.27 to a high of $6.24. The average price target represents an increase of 15.00% from its latest reported closing price of $4.11 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Vizsla Silver is 125MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 115 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vizsla Silver. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VZLA is 0.41%, an increase of 23.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 37.65% to 183,041K shares. The put/call ratio of VZLA is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sprott holds 22,544K shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,704K shares , representing a decrease of 5.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VZLA by 7.21% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 15,291K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,985K shares , representing an increase of 8.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VZLA by 78.45% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 9,586K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,543K shares , representing a decrease of 9.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VZLA by 3.10% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 8,448K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,508K shares , representing a decrease of 12.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VZLA by 12.06% over the last quarter.

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 8,354K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,668K shares , representing a decrease of 15.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VZLA by 1.92% over the last quarter.

