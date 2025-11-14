Stocks
Roth Capital Maintains Synergy CHC (SNYR) Buy Recommendation

November 14, 2025 — 03:42 pm EST

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, Roth Capital maintained coverage of Synergy CHC (NasdaqCM:SNYR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 413.85% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Synergy CHC is $10.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 413.85% from its latest reported closing price of $1.98 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synergy CHC. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNYR is 0.01%, an increase of 63.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 57.69% to 1,103K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gratia Capital holds 555K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Heartland Advisors holds 550K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company.

Sanders Morris Harris holds 392K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 373K shares , representing an increase of 4.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNYR by 58.63% over the last quarter.

Warberg Asset Management holds 34K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 28K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares , representing an increase of 62.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNYR by 11.38% over the last quarter.

