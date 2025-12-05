Roth Capital Maintains Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (SPWH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2025, Roth Capital maintained coverage of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (NasdaqGS:SPWH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.29% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings is $3.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.54 to a high of $4.46. The average price target represents an increase of 60.29% from its latest reported closing price of $2.45 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings is 1,731MM, an increase of 42.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 128 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings. This is an decrease of 24 owner(s) or 15.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPWH is 0.08%, an increase of 13.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.36% to 30,061K shares. The put/call ratio of SPWH is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Union Square Park Capital Management holds 1,782K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,600K shares , representing an increase of 10.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPWH by 24.29% over the last quarter.

Jb Capital Partners holds 1,711K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,221K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,083K shares , representing an increase of 11.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPWH by 19.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,117K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Archon Capital Management holds 1,101K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 755K shares , representing an increase of 31.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPWH by 14.90% over the last quarter.

