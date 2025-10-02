Roth Capital Maintains Rezolve AI (RZLV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2025, Roth Capital maintained coverage of Rezolve AI (NasdaqGM:RZLV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.88% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Rezolve AI is $7.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 25.88% from its latest reported closing price of $6.28 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rezolve AI. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 104.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RZLV is 0.38%, an increase of 9,479.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 443.96% to 13,402K shares. The put/call ratio of RZLV is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 1,235K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 103K shares , representing an increase of 91.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RZLV by 2,620.46% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 768K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 247K shares , representing an increase of 67.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RZLV by 631.22% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 600K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company.

Man Group holds 416K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 456K shares , representing a decrease of 9.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RZLV by 74.01% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 343K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares , representing an increase of 86.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RZLV by 1,337.21% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

