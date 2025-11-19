Roth Capital Maintains Powell Industries (POWL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2025, Roth Capital maintained coverage of Powell Industries (NasdaqGS:POWL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.74% Downside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Powell Industries is $274.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $227.03 to a high of $367.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.74% from its latest reported closing price of $285.31 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Powell Industries is 621MM, a decrease of 43.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 733 funds or institutions reporting positions in Powell Industries. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 2.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to POWL is 0.27%, an increase of 6.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.76% to 14,713K shares. The put/call ratio of POWL is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kovitz Investment Group Partners holds 2,314K shares representing 19.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,628K shares , representing an increase of 29.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POWL by 87.83% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 615K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 371K shares , representing an increase of 39.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POWL by 121.85% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 561K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 581K shares , representing a decrease of 3.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POWL by 18.22% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 348K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 340K shares , representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POWL by 83.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 312K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 305K shares , representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POWL by 12.77% over the last quarter.

