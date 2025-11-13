Roth Capital Maintains PolyPid (PYPD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, Roth Capital maintained coverage of PolyPid (NasdaqCM:PYPD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 256.15% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for PolyPid is $12.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 256.15% from its latest reported closing price of $3.58 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PolyPid is 55MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in PolyPid. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 22.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PYPD is 0.15%, an increase of 40.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.28% to 2,711K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIGH Capital Management holds 1,065K shares representing 6.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,194K shares , representing a decrease of 12.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYPD by 47.21% over the last quarter.

Rosalind Advisors holds 919K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 975K shares , representing a decrease of 6.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYPD by 35.86% over the last quarter.

DAFNA Capital Management holds 208K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 291K shares , representing a decrease of 40.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYPD by 9.49% over the last quarter.

J. Goldman & Co holds 199K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 128K shares , representing an increase of 35.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PYPD by 95.93% over the last quarter.

ADAR1 Capital Management holds 104K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares , representing an increase of 22.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PYPD by 39.68% over the last quarter.

