Roth Capital Maintains Pixelworks (PXLW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, Roth Capital maintained coverage of Pixelworks (NasdaqCM:PXLW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 116.17% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pixelworks is $13.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 116.17% from its latest reported closing price of $6.37 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Pixelworks is 106MM, an increase of 211.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pixelworks. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 180.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PXLW is 0.00%, an increase of 6,220.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 130.72% to 833K shares. The put/call ratio of PXLW is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baird Financial Group holds 239K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 205K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 62K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company.

Bleichroeder holds 57K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 52K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.