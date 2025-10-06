Roth Capital Maintains One Stop Systems (OSS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, Roth Capital maintained coverage of One Stop Systems (NasdaqCM:OSS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.23% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for One Stop Systems is $8.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 36.23% from its latest reported closing price of $5.99 / share.

The projected annual revenue for One Stop Systems is 86MM, an increase of 54.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in One Stop Systems. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 14.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSS is 0.04%, an increase of 16.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.56% to 6,852K shares. The put/call ratio of OSS is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lynrock Lake holds 2,049K shares representing 9.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,067K shares , representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSS by 39.26% over the last quarter.

Bard Associates holds 948K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,030K shares , representing a decrease of 8.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSS by 21.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 498K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 476K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares , representing an increase of 91.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSS by 1,569.91% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 455K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 461K shares , representing a decrease of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSS by 36.86% over the last quarter.

